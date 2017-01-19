Latest Video Highlights
Sunday's Daily Fantasy Gameweek 22 must-haves and must-nots
Sunday's Daily Fantasy Gameweek 22 must-haves and must-nots
Charlton, Ferguson hail 'true great' Rooney
Wayne Rooney received glowing praise from Manchester United greats Bobby Charlton and Alex Ferguson after his goal record. More »Omnisport - 9 hours ago
Guardiola blasts missed chances, not referee, after Spurs draw
Manchester City were denied a clear penalty before conceding an equaliser to Tottenham, but Pep Guardiola was not angry with Andre Marriner. More »Omnisport - 7 hours ago
Candid Pochettino says City were unlucky not to beat Spurs
Manchester City deserved to beat Tottenham in the 2-2 Premier League draw between the sides on Saturday, Mauricio Pochettino says. More »Omnisport - 7 hours ago
Rooney: Record means a hell of a lot but I'm still disappointed
Jose Mourinho described Wayne Rooney as a Manchester United legend after a record-breaking equaliser but the captain was still disappointed. More »Omnisport - 10 hours ago
