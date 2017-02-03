England FA future cast into doubt ahead of House of Commons 'no confidence' debate

Parliament will debate a motion of no confidence in the FA on Thursday

Win cash in one day fantasy football contests. Join now!

Learn how to play

Contest Entries Entry Fee Prizes Starts (EDT)
Premier League Yahoo Cup Round 1 21576/500000 Free £1500 Tomorrow 7:30 AM Enter
Premier League £1,000 Saturday 47/225 £5 £1000 Tomorrow 10:00 AM Enter
PL £1 Learn To Play [No Risk] 64/150 £1 £180 Tomorrow 10:00 AM Enter
View today's contests
Show More