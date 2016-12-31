Latest Video Highlights
|Contest
|Entries
|Entry Fee
|Prizes
|Starts (EDT)
|Premier League £100 New Year's Day
|24/57
|£2
|£100
|Today 1:30 PM Enter
|Premier League £50 New Year's Day
|44/57
|£1
|£50
|Today 1:30 PM Enter
|PL £25 5-Player
|4/5
|£25
|£112.5
|Today 1:30 PM Enter
Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
Sunderland were soundly beaten 4-1 by Burnley, leaving David Moyes anticipating tough questions over his future. More »Omnisport - 14 hours ago
Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
Anthony Martial helped Manchester United beat Middlesbrough but Jose Mourinho says the France international must listen to him to flourish. More »Omnisport - 14 hours ago
-
Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
Alan Curtis has acknowledged Swansea City are in deep trouble after they were hammered 3-0 by Bournemouth. More »Omnisport - 14 hours ago
Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp's men
Georginio Wijnaldum kept Liverpool within six points of leaders Chelsea as Manchester City lost further ground in the title race. More »Omnisport - 14 hours ago
Chelsea equal Arsenal's winning run
By seeing off Stoke City at home, Chelsea have matched a notable achievement of Arsenal's 2001-02 Premier League title-winners. More »Omnisport - 16 hours ago
-