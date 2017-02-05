Latest Video Highlights
AFCON 2017 highlights - Cameroon strike late to beat Egypt
Watch the highlights of Cameroon's dramatic late victory over Egypt in the final of the Africa CUp of Nations. More »Eurosport Videos - UK - 1 hour 17 minutes ago
Aguero fails to guarantee Manchester City future
The form of Manchester City's new striker Gabriel Jesus means the future of club legend Sergio Aguero has been cast into doubt. More »Omnisport - 5 hours ago
Serie A: Cuadrado stunner ends Inter's fine run
Juan Cuadrado grabbed the only goal of the game as Juventus extended their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over in-form Inter. More »Omnisport - 1 hour 31 minutes ago
Championship: Brighton snatch draw but still second, Huddersfield beat Leeds in fiery derby
Tomer Hemed's late equaliser secured Brighton and Hove Albion a 3-3 draw at Brentford on a dramatic day in the Championship. More »Omnisport - 5 hours ago
Six Nations: Kruis out of the competition with Lions hopes in the balance
England have suffered a blow with the news George Kruis will undergo surgery on his knee injury, ruling him out of the Six Nations. More »Omnisport - 2 hours 50 minutes ago
