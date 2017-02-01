Latest Video Highlights
|Contest
|Entries
|Entry Fee
|Prizes
|Starts (EDT)
|Premier League Yahoo Cup Round 1
|19030/500000
|Free
|£1500
|Saturday 7:30 AM Enter
|Premier League £1,000 Saturday
|3/225
|£5
|£1000
|Saturday 10:00 AM Enter
|PL £1 Learn To Play [No Risk]
|13/150
|£1
|£180
|Saturday 10:00 AM Enter
Liverpool star BANNED from driving after court case
The Reds midfielder has been banned from driving for a year after accepting a charge of drink-driving. More »Yahoo Sport UK - 6 hours ago
Why Chelsea target Moussa Dembele was valued at £40m
Dimitri Kondonis on what has made the Celtic striker such hot property More »Yahoo Sport UK - 8 hours ago
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United transfer plans: Seven players who could be on their way to Old Trafford
Matt Lewis wonders who the Special One's magnificent seven could be this summer More »Yahoo Sport UK - 8 hours ago
Tottenham's Harry Kane calls for referee protection after horror Jack Rodwell tackle
The Spurs forward says Rodwell's tackle on Mousa Dembele was a straight red card More »Reuters - 4 hours ago
England suffer humiliating collapse to throw away T20 series
England utterly wilted in Bangalore, losing eight wickets for eight runs in 19 balls as India romped to a series victory in the Twenty20s. More »Omnisport - 3 hours ago
