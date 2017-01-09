Latest Video Highlights
|Contest
|Entries
|Entry Fee
|Prizes
|Starts (EDT)
|Premier League £300 Saturday
|74/340
|£1
|£300
|Saturday 3:00 PM Enter
|Premier League £250 Saturday
|5/57
|£5
|£250
|Saturday 3:00 PM Enter
|PL £1 Learn To Play [No Risk]
|45/75
|£1
|£100
|Saturday 3:00 PM Enter
FA chairman says gay footballers should come out collectively
FA chairman Greg Clark has said he believes that it would be better if gay footballers came out collectively, rather than one by one. More »90Min - 7 hours ago
Suarez in as Griezmann misses out on FIFA FIFPro World11
The FIFA FIFPro World11 has been announced, with five inclusions from Real Madrid and four from Barcelona. More »Omnisport - 3 hours ago
-
Coutinho set for Liverpool return in EFL Cup semi-final
Liverpool have been without Philippe Coutinho for seven weeks, but the playmaker is ready to make his comeback. More »Omnisport - 8 hours ago
FA Cup HOT or NOT: Pilgrims' Progress, Bent is back, Bilic's damp squib
Kevin Darling on what's sexy or not in the world's oldest cup competition this week More »Yahoo Sport UK - 8 hours ago
Premier League transfer window 2017 LIVE: All the ins and outs
Welcome to day nine of the January Transfer Window. More »Yahoo Sport UK - Tue, Jan 3, 2017 13:48 GMT
-