FA Cup: Manchester United to face Wigan while Millwall entertain Watford in round four

FA Cup holders Manchester United will continue the defence of their trophy at home to 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in round 4

Win cash in one day fantasy football contests. Join now!

Learn how to play

Contest Entries Entry Fee Prizes Starts (EDT)
Premier League £300 Saturday 74/340 £1 £300 Saturday 3:00 PM Enter
Premier League £250 Saturday 5/57 £5 £250 Saturday 3:00 PM Enter
PL £1 Learn To Play [No Risk] 45/75 £1 £100 Saturday 3:00 PM Enter
View today's contests
Show More