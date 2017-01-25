Just how good is the 'new Ibrahimovic' Alexander Isak?

Exclusive: Former team mates tell Kristan Heneage about the Dortmund new boy

Win cash in one day fantasy football contests. Join now!

Learn how to play

Contest Entries Entry Fee Prizes Starts (EDT)
Premier League Yahoo Cup Round 1 12936/500000 Free £1500 Saturday 7:30 AM Enter
Premier League £500 Tuesday 9/55 £10 £500 Tuesday 2:45 PM Enter
PL £1 Learn To Play [No Risk] 68/150 £1 £180 Tuesday 2:45 PM Enter
View today's contests
Show More