Latest Video Highlights
|Contest
|Entries
|Entry Fee
|Prizes
|Starts (EDT)
|Premier League Yahoo Cup Round 1
|21576/500000
|Free
|£1500
|Tomorrow 7:30 AM Enter
|Premier League £1,000 Saturday
|47/225
|£5
|£1000
|Tomorrow 10:00 AM Enter
|PL £1 Learn To Play [No Risk]
|64/150
|£1
|£180
|Tomorrow 10:00 AM Enter
The General's budget tips for Gameweek 24
Gameweek 24 is here so which players should you sign who won’t break the bank, freeing up cash for stars, but still score you points? The General is here to help you out… More »Yahoo Sport UK - 12 hours ago
Alternative PL Preview: Mourinho's Klopp mask, Wenger to hijack a celebration and more
Graham Ruthven on what will (or won't happen) this weekend in the Premier League More »Yahoo Sport UK - 14 hours ago
They talk too much s***! - Costa hits out at Chinese whispers
If Chelsea fans still had any lingering concerns over losing Diego Costa to the Chinese Super League, the striker moved to allay those fears with a seemingly angry Instagram post on Friday. More »Omnisport - 11 hours ago
Mourinho demands more Man United goals
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told his attacking players they have to start scoring more goals, although he does not think Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the main culprit. More »Omnisport - 12 hours ago
The crazy cost of injuries to Premier League clubs
Results, morale and bank balances all take a hit when key players are injured. These are the clubs that have paid out the most wages to injured player in 2016/17 thus far More »Yahoo UK Originals - 13 hours ago
