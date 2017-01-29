Latest Video Highlights
Roger Federer: I'd have been happy with draw or defeat - Federer
Roger Federer was full of praise for Rafael Nadal after the tennis greats served up another epic major final in Melbourne. More »Omnisport - 11 hours ago
England pegged back after Bumrah T20I masterclass
England were unable to get the eight runs required off Jasprit Bumrah's final over for victory, with India levelling the series at 1-1. More »Omnisport - 6 hours ago
Mario Balotelli on target as Nice return to top of Ligue 1 table
Nice recorded a 3-1 win over Guingamp to go top of the table again, with Mario Balotelli netting his ninth Ligue 1 goal of the season. More »Omnisport - 8 hours ago
Bianconeri back in charge as Roma lose
Sassuolo were no match for Juventus, who cruised to an important victory as Serie A rivals Roma slipped up on Sunday. More »Omnisport - 9 hours ago
Chris Martin leads Fulham to Hull thrashing
The wantaway Fulham man scored one and assisted two as the Premier League side crashed out of the FA Cup More »Yahoo Sport UK - 9 hours ago
Udinese condemn AC Milan to third straight defeat
Rodrigo De Paul's 73rd-minute effort consigned AC Milan to a third defeat in a row across all competitions, as Udinese won 2-1 in Serie A. More »Omnisport - 8 hours ago
Late Steve Morison goal sends Watford out of the cup
Watford crash out of the FA Cup at Millwall More »Yahoo Sport UK - 10 hours ago
West Ham fans lash out at Dimitri Payet after tweet
After weeks of speculation, the British club confirmed they had agreed a deal with Marseille - and the player couldn't hide his excitement More »Sporting News - 9 hours ago
Last-gasp Luis Suarez earns Barcelona point in controversial clash
Real Madrid could move four points ahead of Barcelona with a game in hand following the champions' 1-1 draw at Real Betis. More »Omnisport - 11 hours ago
West Ham star Dimitri Payet nears exit door as fee agreed with Marseille
Marseille appear close to luring France star Dimitri Payet back to Stade Velodrome after agreeing a fee West Ham. More »Omnisport - 12 hours ago
Luis Enrique leads calls for goal line technology after Barcelona draw
With Jordi Alba's goal not given in Barcelona's draw with Real Betis, Luis Enrique wants officials to be helped with goal-line decisions. More »Omnisport - 10 hours ago
Influential Muriel dents Roma's title hopes in Samp win
Luis Muriel scored one and created two as Sampdoria fought back to beat title-chasers Roma on Sunday. More »Omnisport - 8 hours ago
Australian Open: Roger Federer edges Nadal in remarkable Australian Open final
An incredible Australian Open final went the way of Roger Federer, who edged Rafael Nadal in an epic clash. More »Omnisport - 12 hours ago
Hot Transfer Window Gossip: Arsenal 'to battle Man Utd for £85m Griezmann', Allegri 'to replace Wenger', Atletico 'target Alexis'
Boss of Goss Kevin Darling returns with all the morning's rumours. More »Yahoo Sport UK - 15 hours ago
Carl Frampton loses in thrilling Santa Cruz rematch
Leo Santa Cruz celebrates after beating Carl Frampton in Las Vegas on Saturday. LAS VEGAS – Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton would probably fight to a majority decision if they faced each other 50 more times. Santa Cruz pulled out a majority decision in their rematch on Saturday at the MGM Grand in a frenetic bout in front of a loud and electric crowd of 10,085 to claim the WBA featherweight title. More »Yahoo Sports US - 19 hours ago
Welbeck and Walcott on target as Arsenal run riot
Arsene Wenger looked on from the stands as Danny Welbeck's double and Theo Walcott's treble hammered Southampton 5-0 More »Omnisport - Sat, Jan 28, 2017 19:29 GMT
Lincoln stun Brighton, Oxford crush Newcastle, Spurs leave it late
Vanarama National League side Lincoln pulled off another FA Cup shock as they knocked Sky Bet Championship leaders Brighton out in the fourth round with a 3-1 win at Sincil Bank. More »Yahoo Sport UK - Sat, Jan 28, 2017 17:00 GMT
Klopp: Liverpool 'cannot sink any lower'
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes the only way is up after a miserable week ended with FA Cup disappointment. More »Omnisport - Sat, Jan 28, 2017 17:32 GMT
FA Cup in pictures: Liverpool lose at home, Lincoln glory, Chelsea stroll, Spurs thriller
Action from Saturday's FA Cup matches More »Sat, Jan 28, 2017 17:55 GMT
Late Tottenham double breaks Wycombe hearts
A stunning late comeback saw Tottenham overcome Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 and avoid one of the greatest shocks in FA Cup history. More »Omnisport - Sat, Jan 28, 2017 17:18 GMT
