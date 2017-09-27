The 10 most important matches of the MLS playoff stretch run

And DOWN the stretch they come.

Major League Soccer's regular season has reached its final weeks of action, and the playoff races in both conferences are about as tightly contested as you would expect. Time is running out for those teams that still haven't secured playoff berths, and also for teams hoping to set themselves up for the easiest possible paths to the MLS Cup final in December.

We saw just last week what sort of obstacles can trip up playoff contenders, as upsets ruled the day and made things even more interesting as the final month before the postseason arrives. If last week taught us anything, it's that nobody can look past opponents, even in matchups that seem like gimmes.

While you can't always predict which scheduling land mines will be stepped on by surprised contenders, you can look ahead to the final weeks and the matches that will carry the biggest playoff implications.

Settling on 10 wasn't easy, and the reality is there are several other matches that could have made this list. Among the matches to miss the cut was Toronto FC's regular-season finale at Atlanta United. Normally that would be one of the must-see matches of the season, but with TFC likely having secured the Supporters' Shield and top seed in the East well before then, there's a good chance TFC will trot out a second-string side for that one.

Montreal's return to Toronto in October could easily have made the list, with the Impact holding on to slim playoff chances and TFC having an opportunity to eliminate their rivals from playoff contention. Lest we forget that the Impact recently handed TFC a 5-3 loss at BMO Field a week ago, which was TFC's first home loss of the season.

Atlanta United's upcoming visit to New England could definitely have playoff implications, and there will be revenge on the mind of the Revolution after the embarrassing 7-0 loss in Atlanta a week ago. Any chance the Revs have of pulling off a late surprise run to the playoffs will hinge on taking all three points in this one.

So which matchups did make the cut? Here is a look at the 10 biggest matches left this regular season:

Wednesday: Sounders vs. Whitecaps

Few outside of British Columbia would have pegged the Whitecaps to be leading the West this late in the season, but Carl Robinson's men are on a roll, unbeaten in seven and looking like the best Whitecaps team we've ever seen.

As good as they've looked, the Whitecaps will be facing a brutal stretch of road matches to finish out the regular season, starting with a short trip to CenturyLink Field to face a Sounders side fresh off having a 13-match unbeaten streak snapped by Real Salt Lake. The Sounders sit in fourth place in the West, but still have aspirations of grabbing the top seed in the conference. Anything short of a win in this one will leave the Sounders likely taking a long road to an MLS Cup repeat.

Saturday: Fire vs. NYCFC

