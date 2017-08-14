10 players to watch out for in 2017 KL SEA Games

Tournament football always brings out the best in players and the chance to win gold for their respective country at the 2017 KL SEA Games is motivation enough for any player to want to do their best. This being the a tournament for the Under-22, it's a look at the region's finest youngster and the stars of the future. Goal picks out 10 potential successes that could be the difference for their countries in the search for glory.
Irfan Zakaria (Malaysia)
(C) Goal Thailand
The 22-year-old Kuala Lumpur player has had a remarkable season with his club side, taking them on the verge of promotion to the Super League. Can play in midfield or in defence, he has been used as one of the three centre backs in the national Under-22 team. Tall and strong, Irfan is comfortable on the ball with good distribution from the back, is always one of the first line of attack for Malaysia.
Ratthanakorn Maikami (Thailand)
The 19-year-old Buriram United player is one that can operate both in midfield and in defence. Sometimes used on the wide right of midfield but it's not a role that Ratthanakorn prefers. Already a regular at his club side, his experience of being involved in the Asian Champions League will do him wonders for this tournament.
Nguyen Cong Phuong (Vietnam)
The 22-year-old Hoang Anh Gia Lai player has been dubbed the 'Messi of Vietnam' ever since he made his breakthrough in the Under-18s. Predominantly deployed from the left of the attacking midfield side, Cong Phuong has fantastic dribbling skills that will trouble defences.
Evan Dimas (Indonesia)
(C) Getty
The 22-year-old Bhayangkara FC player is already one of the main features of the Indonesian senior team and undoubtedly be relied upon as the main man in this SEA Games. The midfielder operates more the screen in front of his defence and his ability to read the game has always enable him to pick up good positions across the pitch.
Syafiq Ahmad (Malaysia)
(C) Getty
The 22-year-old Kedah player is one of the key men for Malaysia, having established himself as one of the goal-getters for his Super League side. Syafiq is able to play as the front man up top as well as coming in from a wide attacking position. His efficiency in front of goal is second to none in the team and should he find space inside the penalty box, Syafiq will be expected to at least get his shot on target.
Sittichok Kanoo (Thailand)
(C) Getty
The 21-year-old striker is one the books at Buriram United but has spent the last two seasons on loan at Surin City and Thai Honda. Not particularly tall, Sittichok more than make up for it with his strength and ability to find the back of the net as his three goals for the Thai U-23 team this year will attest to.
Hansamu Yama (Indonesia)
The 22-year-old Barito Putera player is the captain of the Indonesian team who plays as one of the centre backs in Luis Milla's team. Tall and strong, he's the rock in defence for Indonesia. Given his physique, Hansamu will also be a threat in the attacking positions, especially during corner kicks or free kicks if good deliveries into the box can be made.
Luong Xuan Truong (Vietnam)
(C) Getty
The 22-year-old is one of those rare ones that plays in a league outside of his own country. Gangwon FC in South Korea is where Xuang Truong plies his trade and that itself is a big indication how talented this midfielder is. Playing in centre of midfield, Xuan Truong's task is more to ensure his defence doesn't get breached past but such is his abilities, he's also proficient in his passing that could set Vietnam up on quick counter attacks.
Adam Nor Azlin (Malaysia)
The 21-year-old Selangor player will be one of the first names on the starting list for Malaysia. Former a bit of a utility players, having played in numerous roles, Adam seemed to have found his calling in the centre back role. He matches his impeccable reading of the game with an aggressive style that enables him to win most challenges. Having had the experience of playing further forward, Adam is also relied upon to bring the ball out of defence.
Chaowat Veerachat (Thailand)
The 21-year-old Bangkok Glass player is a midfielder for the Thai team. Very good on the ball, Chaowat is the metronomic midfielder. His only fault is probably his lack of pace but that is more than overcome by his constant movement and positioning.