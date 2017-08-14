10 players to watch out for in 2017 KL SEA Games

Tournament football always brings out the best in players and the chance to win gold for their respective country at the 2017 KL SEA Games is motivation enough for any player to want to do their best. This being the a tournament for the Under-22, it's a look at the region's finest youngster and the stars of the future. Goal picks out 10 potential successes that could be the difference for their countries in the search for glory.

Irfan Zakaria (Malaysia)

View photos Irfan Zakaria, Malaysia U22, AFC U23 Qualifier, 19/07/2017 More



(C) Goal Thailand

The 22-year-old Kuala Lumpur player has had a remarkable season with his club side, taking them on the verge of promotion to the Super League. Can play in midfield or in defence, he has been used as one of the three centre backs in the national Under-22 team. Tall and strong, Irfan is comfortable on the ball with good distribution from the back, is always one of the first line of attack for Malaysia.

Ratthanakorn Maikami (Thailand)

The 19-year-old Buriram United player is one that can operate both in midfield and in defence. Sometimes used on the wide right of midfield but it's not a role that Ratthanakorn prefers. Already a regular at his club side, his experience of being involved in the Asian Champions League will do him wonders for this tournament.

Nguyen Cong Phuong (Vietnam)

The 22-year-old Hoang Anh Gia Lai player has been dubbed the 'Messi of Vietnam' ever since he made his breakthrough in the Under-18s. Predominantly deployed from the left of the attacking midfield side, Cong Phuong has fantastic dribbling skills that will trouble defences.

Evan Dimas (Indonesia)

View photos Evan Dimas More



(C) Getty

The 22-year-old Bhayangkara FC player is already one of the main features of the Indonesian senior team and undoubtedly be relied upon as the main man in this SEA Games. The midfielder operates more the screen in front of his defence and his ability to read the game has always enable him to pick up good positions across the pitch.

Syafiq Ahmad (Malaysia)

View photos Syafiq Ahmad, Malaysia U23 More

Read More