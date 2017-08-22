The 10 Premier League players who desperately need to move club this summer to save their careers

There are only 10 days left of the summer transfer window which means only 10 days left of multimillion pound rumours and worrying that your team's star man is off.
But it also means there are just 10 days left for some players to secure a move that will save their careers. While there are some players that need moves for money or prestige, some need it just to play football again.
From out-of-favour bad boys to players whose careers have stalled, here are 10 players who need to secure a move away in the next week-and-a-half before the 2017 summer window closes.
Fabian Delph
The talented midfielder fell foul of the old 'move-to-Man-City-and-never-play' tactic, after an £8m move from Aston Villa in 2015.
Just 24 league games later, Delph really needs a transfer this summer. He isn't getting in Pep Guardiola's team this season and at 27 really needs to be playing.
If he says he's staying though, don't buy it. Ask Villa fans why.
Josh King
For a forward Josh King's scoring record wasn't that great...until last season.
He ended up Bournemouth's top scorer with 16 goals, including 12 between February and May.
He's 25, and now is the time to cash in on his high stock, and prove that the former Manchester United academy product can cut it at a Top 6 club.
Jack Wilshere
Despite being a fans' favourite and adept with a microphone, Wilshere's time at boyhood club Arsenal looks like it has come to an end.
The Gunners have reportedly offered the 25-year-old to AC Milan after he returned from a season-long loan at Bournemouth, where injuries curtailed some impressive performances.
Wilshere needs a fresh start - maybe even abroad - to be honest as far away from Tottenham as possible.
Kieran Gibbs
When you can't dislodge Nacho Monreal from your team it's probably time to look for a new club.
Once heralded as Ashley Cole's natural successor at Arsenal and England, Gibbs has been reduced to watching from the bench for both.
He needs regular football at at club where everyone loves him and at 27 can't afford to sit around doing nothing.
Mamadou Sakho
For a man who is so friendly, Jürgen Klopp certainly seems to hold a grudge. He seems adamant Mamadou Sahko isn't getting back in his Liverpool side after falling out with the Frenchman during pre-season a year ago.
This despite Sakho's superb form on loan at Crystal Palace towards the back end of last season. He was so good he was nominated for the club's Player of the Year despite playing just eight games.
Palace want to sign him but Liverpool are demanding £30m for the 27-year-old. The Eagles won't pay it but Sakho better hope someone will because he won't be getting any games if he stays at Anfield.
Luke Shaw
Another English left-back who had a bright future ahead of him but now spends most of his time watching from the bench or training with the U23s.
Like Sakho, Shaw has got on the wrong side of his boss with Jose Mourinho publically slamming him and he basically has about as much chance of playing for Manchester United this season as I do.
The 22-year-old, who did well to battle back from a nasty broken leg, needs a move probably back to someone like Southampton, where he can get that lovely feeling of regular football again.
Diego Costa
There is absolutely no way Chelsea are going to convince Diego Costa to play for them again. The angry Spanish striker has holed himself up in his home in Brazil, nursing his ego and his mobile phone and is refusing to return to training.
He wants to return to Atletico Madrid, they want him and it will probably be best for all parties if it just went through.
Although having said that, there are rumours Everton want to take him on loan and he'd probably enjoy the opportunity to return to Stamford Bridge to remind Antonio Conte what he is missing.
Wilfried Bony
Another striker out in the cold at his current club without much of a chance of playing.
Some players are just more comfortable being the big fish in a little pond and Bony is one of them, although a loan move to Stoke last season didn't exactly get him firing on all cylinders again.
But at 28 he needs regular football and that just isn't going to happen at the Etihad. Swansea want to bring him back and that would be a good move for everyone.
Ross Barkley
At the start of the summer Ross Barkley seemed absolutely nailed on to join Tottenham but here we are, 10 weeks later, and he's still at Everton.
Although he is out injured for three months it seems a move is still on the cards and Barkley needs it, as his promising career has stalled and theToffees have now signed 400 new players as competition for places intensifies.
Spurs have been haggling over a price for the 23-year-old, and now Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly entered the fray. This is definitely one to keep an eye on in the next 10 days.
Daniel Sturridge
Another one who at 27 should be playing regularly and scoring goals, especially with the World Cup around the corner.
But it's clear Klopp is about a big a fan of Sturridge as any non-Liverpool fans are of the striker's wavy-arm celebration.
He's been in and out of Klopp's team for the past couple of seasons and now has extra competition in the shape of Mo Salah and Dom Solanke.
A move to somewhere he will get regular games will boost his confidence and chances of playing for England in Russia next summer.