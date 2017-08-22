The 10 Premier League players who desperately need to move club this summer to save their careers

Jack Wilshere's return to Arsenal has not gone to plan so far: Getty

There are only 10 days left of the summer transfer window which means only 10 days left of multimillion pound rumours and worrying that your team's star man is off.

But it also means there are just 10 days left for some players to secure a move that will save their careers. While there are some players that need moves for money or prestige, some need it just to play football again.

From out-of-favour bad boys to players whose careers have stalled, here are 10 players who need to secure a move away in the next week-and-a-half before the 2017 summer window closes.

Fabian Delph

The talented midfielder fell foul of the old 'move-to-Man-City-and-never-play' tactic, after an £8m move from Aston Villa in 2015.

Just 24 league games later, Delph really needs a transfer this summer. He isn't getting in Pep Guardiola's team this season and at 27 really needs to be playing.

If he says he's staying though, don't buy it. Ask Villa fans why.

Josh King

For a forward Josh King's scoring record wasn't that great...until last season.

He ended up Bournemouth's top scorer with 16 goals, including 12 between February and May.

He's 25, and now is the time to cash in on his high stock, and prove that the former Manchester United academy product can cut it at a Top 6 club.

Jack Wilshere

Despite being a fans' favourite and adept with a microphone, Wilshere's time at boyhood club Arsenal looks like it has come to an end.

The Gunners have reportedly offered the 25-year-old to AC Milan after he returned from a season-long loan at Bournemouth, where injuries curtailed some impressive performances.

Wilshere needs a fresh start - maybe even abroad - to be honest as far away from Tottenham as possible.

Kieran Gibbs

When you can't dislodge Nacho Monreal from your team it's probably time to look for a new club.

Once heralded as Ashley Cole's natural successor at Arsenal and England, Gibbs has been reduced to watching from the bench for both.

He needs regular football at at club where everyone loves him and at 27 can't afford to sit around doing nothing.

