10 signings that cost £25m or less 10 years ago, including Arjen Robben, Miroslav Klose and Fernando Torres

Money is thrown around so much in football that it’s beginning to feel like breaking a transfer record isn’t a big deal anymore.

Chelsea have broken theirs for someone who wasn’t even in Real Madrid’s starting XI in Alvaro Morata, Manchester City spent nearly £100m on two full-backs, and Madrid are prepared to pay £160m for a player who’s had one good season.

Not many people will disagree that money in football is going mad. The huge prices at the top mean most people don’t bat an eyelid when a team like Leicester pays £25m for a striker like Kelechi Iheanacho.

Not so long ago,£25m signings were a big deal, and a number of world class names switched clubs for less money than it costs to bag an Iheanacho these days.

But just in case all these figures weren’t getting to you, here are 10 players you could’ve bought for £25m just 10 years ago.

