After 10 tumultuous years Mike Ashley throws in the towel - but Newcastle's future still remains unclear

So now it is official. After a decade of the most tumultuous of relationships, Mike Ashley has served papers for divorce, again.

It is not new that the owner of Sports Direct has sought to sell a football club he bought in a moment of impetuosity back in 2007.

Back then it was all about the romantic black and white stripes and the Toon Army marching around Europe. Newcastle were a big club with a big stadium and big ambition, even if later, more forensic studying of the books would reveal a bank balance struggling to match the lavish lifestyle.

Tyneside's beloved football club was in debt when the then-unknown Ashley agreed to buy the shares of Sir John Hall during three days of breakneck negotiations at Freshfields, a law firm, in London.

Ashley was not even there, and the late Freddy Shepherd, the then-chairman and man running St James' Park at the time, was laid up in hospital with pneumonia. He did not fight the takeover - he admitted later there would have been a battle if he was not ill - and Ashley, an unknown who had made a fortune floating his sports shop business, had his football club.

He had a new manager in Sam Allardyce and a support ready for something different. It may have been a largely loveless marriage, but the honeymoon was good. Ashley went in a supporters’ minibus to away games at Sunderland and got pictured (unwisely) chugging a pint at the Emirates. He bought everyone at the Bigg Market night club BluBambu a pint and his chairman, Chris Mort, who was from Freshfields, got up on stage and sang the Blaydon Races.

That all needs remembering, for once Harry Redknapp backed out of an agreement to succeed the sacked Allardyce (players had been to see the board to say they did not like the direction of the team under the former Bolton manager), chaos unfolded and it has rarely been anything but acrimonious since.