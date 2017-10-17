100 matches & seven trophies - the secrets of Zidane's success at Real Madrid

One hundred games up for Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman reached three figures in matches as Real Madrid beat Getafe in La Liga on Saturday and it is fair to say he has exceeded all expectations since taking over from Rafa Benitez in January of last year.

From his 100 fixtures in charge, Zidane has 75 victories and just eight defeats. He has also won seven trophies, including back-to-back Champions League crowns and is already one of the most successful Real Madrid managers in the club's illustrious history.

Perhaps surprising given the fact that he had arrived with minimal coaching experience, taking the top job at the Santiago Bernabeu after a short spell at Madrid's youth team, and a season alongside Carlo Ancelotti with the first team in 2013-14.

"He is already a great coach," Ancelotti said earlier this year before Madrid met Bayern Munich in the Champions League. "He has everything needed to be a top coach. He is charismatic and the players respect him."

He was also desperate to learn and a source told Goal: "When he was Ancelotti's assistant, he asked him everything."

Zidane 100 stats More