The 100 per cent record comes to an end and five lessons from Brazil's draw with Colombia

With top spot in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers already assured, Brazil took on Colombia with minds already turned towards the tournament itself. In the stifling 37°C heat of Barranquilla the Selecao was held to a 1-1 draw, with Willian's lovely goal cancelled out by a Radamel Falcao header.

Brasil Global Tour takes a further look at the game, and what Tite's men can take from their latest qualifying test.

THE 100% RECORD COMES TO AN END

Brazil did not shine against Colombia, despite matching the hosts well in an even contest. With a changed team the Selecao felt the pressure in the first half, but some heavy Brazilian marking kept the Cafetero at bay.

That rhythm held for almost the entire game, and a 1-1 draw that ended Tite's run of nine straight wins in the World Cup qualifiers was probably a fair result.

THE FIRST OPEN-PLAY GOAL CONCEDED

Radamel Falcao managed what no other forward had before in Tite's reign, and breached Brazil's solid defence with a goal from open play. The Monaco striker leaped highest to turn home a cross and level up the game for Colombia; previously, a Marquinhos own goal against the same opponent back in September and Edinson Cavani's penalty had been the only goals conceded by Tite's side in the competition.

ALISSON LOOKS SAFER

