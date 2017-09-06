The 100 per cent record comes to an end and five lessons from Brazil's draw with Colombia

With top spot in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers already assured, Brazil took on Colombia with minds already turned towards the tournament itself. In the stifling 37°C heat of Barranquilla the Selecao was held to a 1-1 draw, with Willian's lovely goal cancelled out by a Radamel Falcao header.
Brasil Global Tour takes a further look at the game, and what Tite's men can take from their latest qualifying test.
THE 100% RECORD COMES TO AN END
Brazil did not shine against Colombia, despite matching the hosts well in an even contest. With a changed team the Selecao felt the pressure in the first half, but some heavy Brazilian marking kept the Cafetero at bay.
That rhythm held for almost the entire game, and a 1-1 draw that ended Tite's run of nine straight wins in the World Cup qualifiers was probably a fair result.
THE FIRST OPEN-PLAY GOAL CONCEDED
Radamel Falcao managed what no other forward had before in Tite's reign, and breached Brazil's solid defence with a goal from open play. The Monaco striker leaped highest to turn home a cross and level up the game for Colombia; previously, a Marquinhos own goal against the same opponent back in September and Edinson Cavani's penalty had been the only goals conceded by Tite's side in the competition.
ALISSON LOOKS SAFER
Alisson's life between the goal-posts has been a relatively simple one over the last year. The goalkeeper has become used to playing the role of almost another spectator, and has rarely been called into action. Even so, his place had come under question from some Brazil supporters who wanted to see more.
On Tuesday he responded with a good performance against a dangerous Colombia side. Alisson looked alert, agile and distributed well from the back, sending Brazil moving on the counter on more than one occasion.
FAIR PLAY RULES IN BARRANQUILLA
Tuesday's clash was thankfully free of the hostility that has marked recent clashes between Brazil and Colombia, dating back to that controversial World Cup quarter-final back in 2014. Just two players saw the yellow card in a game that never threatened to veer out of control, with Dani Alves on the Brazil side and Colombia's Edwin Cardona receiving bookings.
NEYMAR DICTATES SELECAO RHYTHM
Fans were heartened to see Neymar shrug off a rather selfish performance against Ecuador and, this time round, play as he does best - for the team. Willian profited from his team-mate's touch to score Brazil's only goal of the afternoon, and whenever Neymar touched the ball the Selecao looked a more dangerous prospect.