105 games and counting: Man Utd boss Mourinho maintains faultless Sunday record

The Red Devils swept past Everton 4-0 in their most recent outing at Old Trafford to stretch a remarkable run of home results for their manager

Manchester United’s 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday allowed Jose Mourinho to stretch a remarkable run of results on home soil.

The Portuguese has enjoyed a glittering coaching career, with major honours landed at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid and United.

Mou 5/2 to lift PL title

Much of that success has been built on an ability to pick up results in front of his respective club’s loyal supporters.

His record has continued at Old Trafford, with Mourinho still to suffer a defeat when his side play at home on a Sunday.

105 - Jose Mourinho is unbeaten as a manager in every home league game his sides have played on a Sunday (W81 D24 L0). Worship. pic.twitter.com/O3n76wnFfh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2017

To have gone 105 games unbeaten is some achievement by the experienced coach.

His record never really looked to be in any danger against Everton, with United eventually easing their way to a comprehensive victory.

They were given a few scares by returning hero Wayne Rooney, but David de Gea performed admirably to collect his 100th clean sheet while Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial did the damage at the business end of the field.

Mourinho will not get the opportunity to build on his fine run any time soon, with United having only one more Sunday contest to take in on their upcoming fixture list – and that is a trip to Stamford Bridge on November 5 to face their manager’s former club, Chelsea.