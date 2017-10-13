125-1 English outsider Matt Wallace leads Italian Open leaderboard at halfway

Mark Wallace in action in Milan, where he holds the joint lead overnight once again: Getty 2017

Mark Wallace is hoping to spin his career year into another title at the Italian Open, with the 125/1 outsider tied for the lead at halfway in Milan.

The 27-year-old won his first European Tour event, the Open de Portugal, in May which bumped him up from 242 to 127 in the world rankings, and he's looking to double up after a six-under second round saw him keep the lead he had enjoyed overnight.

Wallace is tied for the -13 lead with Australian Marcus Fraser, while Welshman Jamie Donaldson and the in-form Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat are two shots back at -11.

Francesco Molinari, the home favourite, is a further shot behind after slipping back during day two but remains well placed to regain his title.

Wallace, from Hillingdon, turned professional five years ago after attending Jacksonville State University in Florida on a golf scholarship. He was only able to join the Challenge Tour this season after winning six tournaments on the Alps Tour in 2016 and winning the Order of Merit.

the 27-year-old right-hander currently ranks 46th in the race for a Ryder Cup spot next autumn but a string of tournament victories could make him a dark horse to gatecrash Thomas Bjorn's team.