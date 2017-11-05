16 games, zero goals: Why Kelechi Iheanacho is the Premier League’s most frustrated striker

Kelechi Iheanacho has now failed to score in his last 16 Premier League matches, a dishonourable return for a striker of his calibre. Following his failure to find the net in Leicester City's 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Saturday, it's time to examine what exactly is going wrong.

In his debut season in the English top flight, Iheanacho made hay by netting eight goals for Manchester City – a feat which earned him a Golden Boy Award nomination and earned him the Caf Most Promising Talent of the Year prize.

However, since December 26, 2016, he has found his progress halted, with various managers powerless to find an antidote to his frustrating run.

Having gone on a barren spell of eight Premier League matches without a goal in his last days at the Etihad Stadium, many felt that his move to Leicester City would usher in a new beginning where he would make the Citizens regret letting him go.

However, the 21-year-old looks to have lost his Midas touch, having managed no shots on target in his eight English elite division matches for the Foxes: 233 minutes in total.

