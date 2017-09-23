18 shots, zero goals - why Cristiano Ronaldo is LaLiga's most frustrated player

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo fired a blank for the second straight match in LaLiga, but it was through no lack of trying.

Cristiano Ronaldo is hardly renowned for passing up the chance to shoot whenever even half an opportunity arises.

His single-minded focus on scoring goals above all else has proved record-breakingly effective over a staggering career - at least until this season, that is.

In his second LaLiga match back from a five-game suspension, Ronaldo again failed to notch as Real Madrid won 2-1 at Deportivo Alaves courtesy of Dani Ceballos' double.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner was unsuccessful with each of his six shots, continuing his frustration from midweek when an incredible 12 attempts - 10 more than any of his team-mates - were not enough to break down a stubborn Real Betis.

Back-to-back blanks means the Portugal star has now unleashed 18 attempts in just two LaLiga games, the most of any player yet to score.

Ronaldo's frustration against Alaves was heightened by the intervention of the woodwork, which twice denied him a goal.

It was just the second time the superstar forward has suffered that fate for Madrid, with the previous two incidents coming away to Deportivo La Coruna in 2016 and at Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey earlier this year.