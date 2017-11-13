19-year-old George Russell offers glimpse of Britain's Formula 1 future after Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was rightly acknowledged as the driver of the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, but November 10, 2017 may yet come to be remembered as much for an event that occurred on Friday morning.

That was when a 19-year-old teenager called George Russell from made his official F1 debut driving a Force India during the first practice session.

Russell, from King’s Lynn, won the GP3 championship this year, two steps from F1, and is a Mercedes junior driver. He’s good-looking, articulate, professional and savvy, but not so blasé about life that he won’t admit to feeling the odd thrill when he takes a step back to appreciate how lucky he is to hang out watching Moto GP races with an F1 legend such as Niki Lauda, Mercedes’ non-executive chairman.

However you slice it, Russell got the job done in Interlagos. He’d never seen the circuit before apart from in a simulator, and he wasn’t familiar with the Force India VJM10. But you wouldn’t have known any of that from his performance on Friday morning.

In Sergio Perez’s car, against the continuingly impressive Esteban Ocon, a fellow Mercedes Junior driver, he looked completely comfortable. No locked wheels or big sideways twitches. Just smooth, smooth progress. After the usual bit of aerodynamic testing, he got down to work on a set of soft-compound Pirellis. As Ocon lapped in 1m 11.045s, Russell worked down to 12.340s in three laps.

On the faster supersoft tyres Ocon posted 1m 10.454s for ninth, as Russell used a similar set for 1m 11.047s. It was, by any standard, an impressive performance.

Was he surprised, or satisfied?

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he admitted. “I hadn’t seen the circuit or the car before, and this was a big step up, so I’d say I was quite satisfied with my performance.