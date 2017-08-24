20, 000 fans expected at the ‘Mashemeji’ derby

Fans will have to cough out Sh1,000 for a space in the VIP section with the terraces going for Sh200

A total of 20,000 tickets will be out for sale for the Sunday’s ‘Mashemeji’ derby between arch rivals, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Only 2,000 of the printed tickets will be set aside for VIP with the rest being reserved for terraces.

Gor Mahia will be looking to extend their dominance over their perennial rivals whom they beat 3-0 in the opening leg.

K’Ogalo are currently top of the standing with 43 points thanks to a 1-0 win over Posta Rangers on Wednesday while AFC Leopards are fourth from bottom and 13 points adrift of the leaders.

Any further slip up by Ingwe will see them drop deep into the relegation zone.

Only two points separate AFC Leopards and bottom placed Western Stima who have 18 points.

Ingwe will warm up for the derby with a clash against Kenyan Premier League defending champions, Tusker on Thursday.