2017-18 NBA schedule: 10 must-see games

We already knew who will play on Christmas Day, but now we know the rest of the 2017-18 NBA schedule.

The season begins with the Boston Celtics taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets — with new guard Chris Paul — traveling to reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors on October 17.

Following opening night, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards, while the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs on October 18.

The 76ers, complete with the last three top picks in the NBA Draft, will play in nationally televised games 14 times this season, including a November 15 game against the Los Angeles Lakers and number two overall pick Lonzo Ball.

One aspect of this season's schedule is more rest worked into the calendar.

While the first week of the NBA schedule was announced last week, along with the five Christmas games — the 76ers at the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers at the Warriors, the Wizards at the Celtics, the Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Timberwolves at the Lakers — the rest of the schedule features several cannot-miss playoff rematches.

With many new faces in new places, here are 10 games you do not want to miss for the 2017-18 NBA season.

1. October 26: New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings — Former Sacramento centre DeMarcus Cousins gets to face his former team at his old home.

2. October 29: New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers — Will Carmelo Anthony and Kyrie Irving still be with the Knicks and Cavs at this point? That remains to be seen. The two are both rumoured to be traded eventually, possibly for each other. Also, the Knicks will close the season at Cleveland on April 11.

3. December 9: Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets — Hassan Whiteside and the Heat will face the Nets and new guard D'Angelo Russell in Mexico City in the second of two games for Brooklyn south of the border. The Nets will play the Warriors on December 7.

4. December 13: Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers — All-Star Paul George returns to Indiana to face his former team.

5. January 11: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics — The long-time Eastern Conference rivals will head to London as the NBA placed a regular-season game in England's capital for just the eighth time.

6. January 15: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers — After facing off on Christmas, the second matchup between the Warriors and the Cavs will be the marquee game on Martin Luther King Day.

7. January 20: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets — The revamped Rockets will test themselves against the champs as the Warriors complete a five-game road trip.

8. February 9: Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls — All-Star guard Jimmy Butler will make his first trip to Chicago since he was traded to the Timberwolves.

9. March 28: Boston Celtics at Utah Jazz — Gordon Hayward will head back to Salt Lake City for the first time since the coveted free agent reunited with former college coach Brad Stevens in Boston.

10. April 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks — The Bucks hope to be in a position to play spoiler to the Celtics and the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference and a late-season matchup with Boston could be key for seeding.