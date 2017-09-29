2017/18 PSL squad lists: Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

The 2017/18 PSL squads for South Africa's biggest football clubs, Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns have been revealed

Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi's Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez and Zimbabwean duo Edmore Chirambadare and Teenage Hadebe are registered as foreigners. Former Zimbabwe captain Willard Katsande, who has the South African permanent residency permit, is registered as a local.

Squad List:



Bernard Parker, Bonglethu Jayiya, Bruce Bvuma, Brylon Petersen, Daniel Cardoso, Dumisani Zuma, Edmore Chirambadare, Emmanuel Letlotlo, Erick Mathoho, George Maluleka, Hendrick Ekstein, Itumeleng Khune, Keagan Buchanan, Kgotso Moleko, Khotso Malope, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Lorenzo Gordinho, Brilliant Khuzwayo, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Gustavo Paez, Tsepo Masilela, Philani Zulu, Joseph Molangoane, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Ryan Moon, Sibusiso Khumalo, Siyabonga Ngezana, Teenage Hadebe, Willard Katsande, William Twala, Wiseman Meyiwa, Yusuf Bunting.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Zimbabwean striker Cuthbert Malajila and Botswana interational Mogakolodi Ngele, who have both applied for the South African permanent residency permit, are not registered by the Brazilians. Kwanda Mngonyama, who spent last season on loan at Maritzburg United, is also not part of the list.

Squad List:



Anele Ngcongca, Anthony Laffor, Asavela Mbekile, Bangaly Soumahoro, Thabo Nthethe, Leonardo Castro, Denis Onyango, Fares Hachi, George Lebese, Hlompho Kekana, Kennedy Mweene, Khama Billiat, Yannick Zakri, Lucky Mohomi, Keletso Makgalwa, Motjeka Madisha, Oupa Manyisa, Percy Tau, Razak Brimah, Rivaldo Coetzee, Tiyani Mabunda, Sibusiso Kumalo, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Siyanda Zwane, Tebogo Langerman, Thapelo Morena, Thela Ngobeni, Themba Zwane, Thendo Mukumela, Thokozani Sekotlong, Wayne Arendse.

Orlando Pirates

Ghanaian attacker Benard Morrison, Senegalese midfielder Issa Sarr and Nigerian goalkeeper Emmanuel Daniel are the three foreigners on the Bucs list. Zambian striker Justin Shonga, who recently joined the club, is yet to be registered.

Squad List:

Abbubaker Mobara, Amigo Luvuyo Memela, Ayanda Nkosi, Ayanda Oscar Gcaba, Bernard Morrison, Darnell Job, Emmanuel Shinkut Daniel, Gladwin Shitolo, Grant Alroy Peters, Happy Queenton Jele, Issa Sarr, Justice Chabalala, Lehlohonolo Mtshali, Lyle Foster, Malefole Katleho Molaba, Marc Nathan van Heerden, Moegamat Yusuf Maart, Mthokozisi Evans Dube, Musa Bloffis Nyatama, Nkosinathi Mthiyane, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Phila Mzila, Ricardo Torres Lourenco, Riyaad Norodien, Sakhile Innocent Maela, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Terence Mpho Makola, Thabiso Simon Kutumela, Thabo Euclite Rakhale, Thabo Matlaba, Thabo Qalinge, Thamsanqa Aubrey Gabuza, Thamsanqa Sangweni, Thapelo Jackson Mabokgwane, Thembinkosi Lorch, Thobela Thobani Sikhakhane, Tsebo Lwazi Tsotetsi, Wayne Sandilands and Yanga Baliso.