2017 KPL grand finale: Three teams facing the axe

Mathare United, Thika United and Western Stima are all facing a fight of their lives to stay alive in the top flight for next season

Finally it is going to happen! Either Mathare United, Thika United or Western Stima will be relegated after the last round of Kenyan Premier League matches.

The milkmen will be at home against Bandari while the power men will be playing Chemelil Sugar. The former have a slight advantage; placed in the sixteenth position with 35 points same as the Kisumu-based side that unfortunately has an inferior goal difference.

The Nicholas Muyoti led side has a goal difference of negative ten while the Richard Makumbi led side has a goal difference of negative eleven.

It is not going to be an easy task for Thika United though despite playing at home. The record predicts a tight encounter. Of the thirteen matches played, the Dockers have lost four times, drawn as many and won five times. At Thika Municipal Stadium, the visitors have lost three times, drawn twice and won just once, giving the hosts an upper hand.

Western Stima will have to rely on Bandari, or win by a greater margin against Chemelil if they are to survive relegation. A draw for Thika and a win for Stima will also work for the latter. Of the 17 matches between the two sides, the sugar millers have won twice and lost thrice with thirteen matches ending in a draw.

Interestingly, the last eight matches have ended in a draw. None of the two sides has scored or conceded more than a goal, save for the 2012 season, in the second leg where Stima won 2-1.

From the stats, the picture is still unclear, but by the virtue of the fact that Thika United are playing at home and are above Stima, they might just do enough to remain in the league beyond this season.