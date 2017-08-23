2017 MLS Cup final set for Dec. 9

The league title game will again be played in mid-December, with MLS announcing the full playoff schedule Wednesday

The 2017 MLS Cup final will be played Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. ET, the league announced Wednesday.

Unveiling the full playoff schedule, MLS confirmed the title game will be televised on ESPN and UniMas in the U.S. and on TSN and TVA Sports in Canada. The match will again be hosted by the finalist with the better regular season record.

The postseason will kick off with the one-off knockout round Oct. 25-26. The conference semifinal first legs will be Oct. 29-31, with the second legs held Nov. 5.

After taking a break for November's FIFA window, the playoffs will resume with the conference final first legs on Nov. 21. The Eastern Conference second leg will then be played Nov. 28 or 29, with the Western Conference second leg held Nov. 30.

Here is the full television schedule for the 2017 postseason:

Knockout round

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Two matches on UniMas

Thursday, Oct. 26: Two matches on UniMas, with one game each on FS1 and ESPN2

Eastern Conference semifinal first legs

Monday, Oct. 30: FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 31: ESPN

Eastern Conference semifinal second legs

Sunday, Nov. 5: One game each on ESPN and FS1



Western Conference semifinal first legs

Sunday, Oct. 29: ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 31: FS1

Western Conference semifinal second legs

Sunday, Nov. 5: One game each on ESPN and FS1

Eastern Conference final first leg

Tuesday, Nov. 21: ESPN

Western Conference final first leg

Tuesday, Nov. 21: FS1

Eastern Conference final second leg

Nov. 28 or 29: FS1

Western Conference final second leg

Thursday, Nov. 30: ESPN

2017 MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 9: ESPN, UniMas, TSN, TVA Sports