2017 MLS Cup final set for Dec. 9

The 2017 MLS Cup final will be played Saturday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m. ET, the league announced Wednesday.
Unveiling the full playoff schedule, MLS confirmed the title game will be televised on ESPN and UniMas in the U.S. and on TSN and TVA Sports in Canada. The match will again be hosted by the finalist with the better regular season record.
The postseason will kick off with the one-off knockout round Oct. 25-26. The conference semifinal first legs will be Oct. 29-31, with the second legs held Nov. 5.
After taking a break for November's FIFA window, the playoffs will resume with the conference final first legs on Nov. 21. The Eastern Conference second leg will then be played Nov. 28 or 29, with the Western Conference second leg held Nov. 30.
Here is the full television schedule for the 2017 postseason:
Knockout round
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Two matches on UniMas
Thursday, Oct. 26: Two matches on UniMas, with one game each on FS1 and ESPN2
Eastern Conference semifinal first legs
Monday, Oct. 30: FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 31: ESPN
Eastern Conference semifinal second legs
Sunday, Nov. 5: One game each on ESPN and FS1
Western Conference semifinal first legs
Sunday, Oct. 29: ESPN
Tuesday, Oct. 31: FS1
Western Conference semifinal second legs
Sunday, Nov. 5: One game each on ESPN and FS1
Eastern Conference final first leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: ESPN
Western Conference final first leg
Tuesday, Nov. 21: FS1
Eastern Conference final second leg
Nov. 28 or 29: FS1
Western Conference final second leg
Thursday, Nov. 30: ESPN
2017 MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 9: ESPN, UniMas, TSN, TVA Sports