Integral: 2018 Fifa World Cup hospitality packages on sale in Nigeria

Nigeria’s foremost sports event and hospitality outfit, Integral, has been appointed as the exclusive sales agent for the sale of the Official Hospitality Programme of the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia.

MATCH Hospitality – the only company worldwide officially appointed by Fifa to promote and sell, either directly or via its global network of sales agents, official commercial hospitality packages including guaranteed match tickets confirmed this on Tuesday.

The outfit had successfully operated the Fifa Commercial Hospitality Programmes for the 2010 Fifa World Cup (South Africa) and the 2014 edition in Brazil, with over 290,000 commercial hospitality packages sold, significantly surpassing the previous largest hospitality programme in international sports events.

“We feel a tremendous sense of pride in the product range offered by MATCH Hospitality as Fifa’s official hospitality rights holder for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia,” said Chief Operating Officer Pascal Portes.

“Nigeria is an established and very passionate market, and we are extremely optimistic about the sales potential for our hospitality programme in 2018.

“We know that Integral are our best partners to open the door to a thriving Nigerian market ready for the extraordinary experiences promised by this exceptional Fifa World Cup environment.”

Integral’s Managing Director, Abimbola Ilo is thrilled with the declaration after months of deliberations.

“We are delighted to act as the exclusive sales agent of MATCH Hospitality in Nigeria for the sale of the 2018 Fifa World Cup Official Hospitality Programme,” he said.

“After months of negotiations and discussions this deal clearly confirms Integral’s pedigree to have been selected, and on an exclusive basis in Nigeria. This basically means now that we have the entire inventory to deliver an unforgettable experience to all our clients during the World Cup, right from the moment they think about attending the event to support their team.”