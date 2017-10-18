2018 NFL Draft to be held in Dallas

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is where next year's NFL draft will take place.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be in Texas.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys, has been selected as the site for the upcoming NFL draft, the league announced on Wednesday.

It marks the first time an NFL draft will held at a stadium and the first time it will be staged in Texas.

Last year, the Philadelphia Museum of Art hosted the event, earning rave reviews for the fun atmosphere and the backdrop of fans cheering as their teams made their selections.

"Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the Draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event's evolution and grow it even further," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality."

Knowing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he will want to ensure the upcoming draft is bigger and better than past events.

Before Philadelphia staged the draft, Chicago played host in 2016. However, for the 50 years before that, New York City had been the traditional location.