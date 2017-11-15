2018 World Cup: Australia become 31st team to qualify thanks to Mile Jedinak hat-trick

Captain Mile Jedinak scored a hat-trick as Australia booked their place at the World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Honduras in the inter-confederation play-off in Sydney.

Aston Villa midfielder Jedinak broke the deadlock early in the second half with a deflected free-kick, before adding another goal from the penalty spot after 72 minutes to spark great celebrations among the 77,000-strong crowd at the ANZ Stadium.

The Socceroos skipper clinched his treble with five minutes left when he slotted a second penalty past Donis Escober.

Honduras captain Maynor Figueroa netted a consolation for the visitors in stoppage time.

Australia had missed out on automatic qualification for next summer's finals after finishing behind Asian Football Confederation rivals Japan and Saudi Arabia, and so went into a regional play-off where they ended Syria's hopes of advancing further towards Russia.

Ange Postecoglou's men then returned from Honduras with a goalless draw from the first leg, and in the end had too much for the Central Americans, who had finished fourth in the CONCACAF qualifying campaign.

Australia had veteran midfielder Tim Cahill fit following an ankle problem, while Hertha Berlin winger Mathew Leckie returned from suspension.

(Getty) More