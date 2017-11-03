When is the 2018 World Cup draw, how does it work and what teams have qualified so far?
What is it?
This is the draw for the 2018 World Cup - the flagship international football event, which is due to be held from June 14 to July 15 next year in Russia.
When and where is it?
The 2018 World Cup draw will take place in Russia's capital city of Moscow on December 1. The ceremony will take place in the State Kremlin Palace, which is frequently used as a concert hall.
According to a Fifa spokesman: "This prestigious entertainment venue with a capacity of 6,000 spectators has hosted many international and locally renowned artists in the past, as well as traditional ballets and operas."
How does the draw work?
A total of 32 teams will feature at the 2018 World Cup, 31 of them coming through a qualifying campaign and one (Russia) making it as host nation.
Those 32 teams will be split into four pots based on their Fifa world rankings. Pot 1 will contain Russia and the highest-ranked seven teams. Pot 2 will feature the next best eight teams, and so on for Pots 3 and 4.
The draw will divide the 32 teams into eight groups of four. Each group will play three matches, before the top two countries advance to the second round.
Which teams will feature in the draw?
The confirmed 32-team line-up will not be known until late November, once all qualification is complete. Africa will be the last region to conclude its qualifying process, with all inter-confederation play-offs due to finish by November 14.
As of October 5, the teams who have already booked their place for Russia 2018 are:
- Russia (host nation)
- Belgium (Europe)
- England (Europe)
- France (Europe)
- Germany (Europe)
- Iceland (Europe)
- Poland (Europe)
- Portugal (Europe)
- Serbia (Europe)
- Spain (Europe)
- Egypt (Africa)
- Nigeria (Africa)
- Iran (Asia)
- Japan (Asia)
- South Korea (Asia)
- Saudi Arabia (Asia)
- Costa Rica (North, central America and Caribbean)
- Mexico (North, central America and Caribbean)
- Panama (North, central America and Caribbean)
- Argentina (South America)
- Brazil (South America)
- Colombia (South America)
- Uruguay (South America)
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
- TBC
When will the final nine slots be decided?
In November. The international break - between Monday November 6 to Thursday November 16 - will see play-offs concluded and qualifiers decided across all areas.