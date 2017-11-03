When is the 2018 World Cup draw, how does it work and what teams have qualified so far?

What is it?

This is the draw for the 2018 World Cup - the flagship international football event, which is due to be held from June 14 to July 15 next year in Russia.

When and where is it?

The 2018 World Cup draw will take place in Russia's capital city of Moscow on December 1. The ceremony will take place in the State Kremlin Palace, which is frequently used as a concert hall.

According to a Fifa spokesman: "This prestigious entertainment venue with a capacity of 6,000 spectators has hosted many international and locally renowned artists in the past, as well as traditional ballets and operas."

The 2018 draw will take place in Moscow Credit: getty images More

How does the draw work?

A total of 32 teams will feature at the 2018 World Cup, 31 of them coming through a qualifying campaign and one (Russia) making it as host nation.