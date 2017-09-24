21st century boy - Lyon youngster Geubbels makes Ligue 1 history

Willem Guebbels became the first player born in 2001 to feature in Ligue 1 when Lyon played out a 3-3 draw with Dijon this weekend.

France Under-18 international Geubbels was born on August 16, 2001, meaning his substitute cameo in the 3-3 draw against Dijon came with him aged 16 years, one month and seven days.

Geubbels is the fifth youngest player in Ligue 1 history behind Laurent Paganelli, Joel Frechet - who were both 15 when making their debuts - Albert Rafetraniaina and Neal Maupay.

Lyon lie fifth in the table having twice led against Dijon, who emerged with a point thanks to Cedric Yambere's 65th-minute equaliser.

Bruno Genesio's men host Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday before travelling to Angers.