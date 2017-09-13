23 pases a Rusia: Goal projects Mexico's World Cup roster

Two matches remain in World Cup qualification, but Mexico already has its spot booked. That means it's time to start thinking about who will go to Russia.

We have a bit of a framework to work with. First, we can glance at the team coach Juan Carlos Osorio decided to take to Russia for the Confederations Cup in the not-too-distant past. And we also have about two years of observation of what Osorio likes to do, which players he's apt to call in and who he doesn't typically favor.

Every month until the tournament, Goal will take a look at the 23 players most likely to represent El Tri at the World Cup, updating the projection as players' form oscillates or as injuries take players out of contention. Here is September's projection:

Goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa, Jesus Corona, Alfredo Talavera

The three goalkeepers in Russia seem entirely dependent on how Talavera recovers from the knee injury that has knocked him out of this season. If, as the early estimates indicated, the Toluca goalkeeper is able to come back early in the Clausura and show the same level he did prior to the ligament issue, he should be on the plane.

It's not a huge issue for Mexico if he's not. Ochoa is the undoubted No. 1, starting back-to-back World Cup qualifiers in the September cycle. And Jesus Corona's excellent Gold Cup and solid opening to the season with unbeaten Cruz Azul means he should be fine in a pinch as well.

If Talavera can't go, Osorio has the choice of going with youth in Chivas' Rodolfo Cota, who already knows how to be the third goalkeeper in Russia after going to the Confederations Cup, or experience in Puebla's Moises Munoz.

Defenders

Hector Moreno, Nestor Araujo, Diego Reyes, Edson Alvarez, Miguel Layun, Carlos Salcedo, Cesar Montes, Hugo Ayala

This area continues to be the place of biggest concern for Mexico, and our projection includes no players who are primarily right backs. But if Osorio is concerned about that, he hasn't shown it. Layun, Salcedo, Alvarez and Reyes all can play right back — and have for the Mexico national team in the past few months.

Alvarez and Montes had standout Gold Cups that led to minutes in the recent batch of World Cup qualifiers. After Alvarez spent the summer training with the team in Russia, though not part of the Confederations Cup squad, it's a safe bet that he'll be included. Montes may be less secure in his position, but provides options if the team gets hit by injuries at the back like it did during the Confederations Cup.

