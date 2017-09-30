26 injured and four hospitalised after barrier collapses at Amiens-Lille

Several fans have been injured after an incident at the Stade de la Licorne in Amiens on Saturday

Twenty-six fans have been injured, four seriously, after a barrier collapsed at the Ligue 1 fixture between Amiens and Lille on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly after Fode Ballo-Toure had put Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead in the 15th minute with fans rushing down to the front of their section to celebrate with the visiting players.

The surge prompted a safety barrier to give way, plunging people into a concreted area behind the advertising hoardings.

Emergency services were swiftly on the scene to attend to the injured while the match was suspended.

After a long delay, the game was called off for good with local authorities confirming four people had been hospitalised.

The mayor of Amiens, Brigitte Foure was quick to offer her sympathy to those involved.

She said: "Our emotion and solidarity is with the Lille fans. The investigation will determine the causes of this incident."

Lille, however, have already started to question the safety precautions in place at the venue.

Director general Marc Ingla tweeted: "We are thinking first and foremost of our supporters.

"But LOSC have the right to question the conditions and security proposed for our supporters by the club and stadium in Amiens."

Alain Gest, president of Amiens Metropole, was quick to counter, claiming: "I would like to point out that what has happened has absolutely nothing to do with the Stade de la Licorne.

"We have never had any problems with the stands. For now we are unable to explain the reasons for this incident, except for the pressure of the fans at the time of the goal."