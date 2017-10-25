31 days ago: Banyana Banyana won their 4th Cosafa title

Banyana Banyana has been a key factory in the Southern region of Africa and the journey of women’s football is inspiring to take note of till today. Different coaches and players have played their roles in Banyana Banyana for the past two decades and taking a look at their achievements it is a mindblowing experience.

Banyana Banyana played their 5th COSAFA Women’s Championship edition in Zimbabwe from the 13th till 24th of September and it was rock & roll hall of fame. The selected squad had new debutants like Regina Mogolola and it was a good experience to write down their influential performances. Banyana Banyana did not find it easy since from the kick-off day as 3 times champions of the Southern region with all eyes on them. They played in Group C along Botswana, Nambia and Lesotho, scored 7 goals and conceded 2 goals in the group stages. Chantelle Esau, Thembi Kgatlana and Leandra Smeda had everything covered as they impressed lifting the team spirit from day one.

