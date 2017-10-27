After 32 goals in nine games... how do you stop Manchester City scoring?
Manchester City have plundered 32 goals in their nine league games so far this season - a tally that has only been bettered once in the Premier League era (also by City, in 2012). As West Bromwich Albion prepare to face Pep Guardiola's cavaliers tomorrow, we examine five ways Tony Pulis could try and frustrate them.
Flood the middle of the pitch
There is no catch-all solution but deploying three centre-halves, wing-backs and three athletic midfielders, or a compact 4-5-1 system that also seeks to consistently reduce the space between the lines and force City around you, is one way of limiting their ability to get the ball into those little pockets off the front.
“I would try to force them wide as much as possible by flooding the middle of the pitch,” the former Hull City defender, Alex Bruce, said. “But there has to be sustained pressure on the cross because you can’t give the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane time to pick their passes.”
City’s playing style has been liberated in part by the arrival of three rampaging full-backs in Kyle Walker, Danilo and, until his cruciate ligament injury, Benjamin Mendy, and Mark Schwarzer believes neutralising those players, or Fabian Delph when he plays there, is crucial. “You’ve almost got to go like for like against their full-backs,” the former Chelsea, Fulham and Leicester goalkeeper said.
Squeezing space certainly yielded dividends for Wolves in their Carabao Cup tie at City on Tuesday, where a back five and midfield four sat deep, preventing Guardiola's side - which featured nine changes from their previous starting XI - from running behind the defence and cutting balls back from the byline. At times, Wolves were happy to defend their six-yard box, let alone the edge of their penalty area, but the tactic worked as they kept their hosts at bay for 120 minutes.
Man-mark De Bruyne and Silva
Everton had some success in their 1-1 draw at City in August by having Idrissa Gueye and Morgan Schneiderlin closely shadow playmakers De Bruyne and David Silva.
David Preece, the former Sunderland goalkeeper, expects to see one or two managers specifically task players with trying to man-mark the pair if they continue to wreak havoc. “By doing that you are in danger of putting your finger in the dam and risking leaks popping up in other places,” Preece said. “But it could force them into playing another way and, at least then, you’re not just accepting what’s being given to you. It’s about making the opposition do something they normally don’t do.”
Schwarzer believes such an approach would be “virtually impossible” against City and would instead favour a system of zonal marking across the midfield. “I think you have to have a lot of movement, organisation and communication in terms of passing players on and engaging with the players who enter your space,” he said.
Either way, City's spluttering performance against Wolves - when both De Bruyne and Silva were rested - underlined their importance to Guardiola's plan.
Isolate Otamendi and Delph
With players still trying to grasp Guardiola’s methods and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo breeding anxiety last season, opponents had success pressing City high and forcing individual errors. That is proving more problematic this term. Ederson has been a top-class recruit in goal, there is less over-elaboration at the back, they are not afraid to vary the play by knocking the ball long, players are interpreting Guardiola’s ideas better and they are playing a higher line.
Attack should not be discounted as an important form of defence for City’s opponents, though, and Bruce, Preece and Schwarzer all agree that if there is a weakness in Guardiola’s side, it is on the left side of their defence with Nicolas Otamendi and Delph, a midfielder by trade. Both can be isolated. “Otamendi loves to be on the front foot and he can over commit very easily so he’s one you’d be looking to get at,” Schwarzer said. “I think you can draw yellow cards out of him.”
Whether pressing high or utilising an attacking outlet by hitting on the counter, there has to be a balance, the discipline not to over-commit bodies and an understanding of when to go forward and when to conserve energy. “City are fantastic at trying to entice you to engage with them higher up the park and if you get it wrong they will cut through you so it’s essential to pick those moments carefully,” Schwarzer said.
Embrace the dark arts
When Real Madrid played Barcelona in the first of four matches between the sides in April and May 2011, Jose Mourinho instructed Real’s groundsman to let the grass grow to more than 100mm - four times the usual length - in a bid to slow the run of the ball and, in turn, disrupt Barcelona’s passing game. Such a tactic may only be available when teams have home advantage but Bruce said he would be surprised if Premier League sides were not taking a leaf out of Mourinho’s book whenever City are in town. “Give them a short, zippy surface and they’re going to move the ball much quicker and make your job even harder,” he said.
Whether home or away, time-wasting is a tool available to opponents seeking to gain a small, if controversial, advantage over City. It might sound vulgar but it has been proven to work. Schwarzer recalled going to Anfield with Chelsea in 2014, when Liverpool were within reach of a first title for 24 years, and frustrating their hosts by manipulating the clock en route to a 2-0 win.
“We went there with the mindset, attitude and instructions to frustrate them, slow the game down at every opportunity and get under their skin,” Schwarzer explained. “And it worked incredibly well.”
Bruce concurs and recalled some of Neil Warnock’s strategies. “He’d tell players, ‘I’m taking you off in two minutes, when the ball goes out of play make sure you’re right over on the other side of the pitch and take as long as you can to come off.’” Bruce said. “It can irritate opponents and disrupt the momentum of games very quickly.”
Kill them with kindness
Antagonise some players and you might just provoke them into doing something daft. “I remember going to Anfield and being under instruction to wind up Mario Balotelli as much as I could – get in his ear, stand on his feet, nip him, do whatever you can to rile him because he’ll end up wanting to fight you,” Bruce recalled.
However, adopting such tactics against this City side could prove counter-productive. “Most of them seem pretty mellow characters, they aren’t hot-heads,” Bruce says. “If you get them angry, you’re probably playing with fire. Annoying Sergio Aguero, for example, is just dangerous.”
Similarly, Schwarzer is convinced City’s other principal striker, Gabriel Jesus, actually relishes the rough stuff. As such, Bruce suggests the opposite approach – be nice. “Try to kill them with kindness,” he said. “‘Sorry about that mate, I didn’t mean to kick you’, pick them up, put your arm around them. It sounds ridiculous but it can make a difference.”