After 32 goals in nine games... how do you stop Manchester City scoring?

Manchester City have plundered 32 goals in their nine league games so far this season - a tally that has only been bettered once in the Premier League era (also by City, in 2012). As West Bromwich Albion prepare to face Pep Guardiola's cavaliers tomorrow, we examine five ways Tony Pulis could try and frustrate them.

Flood the middle of the pitch

There is no catch-all solution but deploying three centre-halves, wing-backs and three athletic midfielders, or a compact 4-5-1 system that also seeks to consistently reduce the space between the lines and force City around you, is one way of limiting their ability to get the ball into those little pockets off the front.

“I would try to force them wide as much as possible by flooding the middle of the pitch,” the former Hull City defender, Alex Bruce, said. “But there has to be sustained pressure on the cross because you can’t give the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane time to pick their passes.”

City’s playing style has been liberated in part by the arrival of three rampaging full-backs in Kyle Walker, Danilo and, until his cruciate ligament injury, Benjamin Mendy, and Mark Schwarzer believes neutralising those players, or Fabian Delph when he plays there, is crucial. “You’ve almost got to go like for like against their full-backs,” the former Chelsea, Fulham and Leicester goalkeeper said.

Squeezing space certainly yielded dividends for Wolves in their Carabao Cup tie at City on Tuesday, where a back five and midfield four sat deep, preventing Guardiola's side - which featured nine changes from their previous starting XI - from running behind the defence and cutting balls back from the byline. At times, Wolves were happy to defend their six-yard box, let alone the edge of their penalty area, but the tactic worked as they kept their hosts at bay for 120 minutes.