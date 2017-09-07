41 North American cities submit bids for 2026 World Cup

The cities have made an official declaration of interest, with the the United Bid Committee set to review all the bids

Forty-one North American cities have officially submitted bids to serve as host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

The joint bid for the United States, Mexico and Canada is heavily favored to win the right to host the World Cup, and it will review all cities' submissions and release an initial shortlist of venues this fall.

The United Bid Committee submitted requests for information to 44 cities in July. Of those 44, three have dropped out of the running to host matches: San Diego; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Calgary, Alberta.

Twenty to 25 cities will be included in the final bid to FIFA, with at least 12 locations expected to be named host cities should the bid be successful.

Of the 80 matches in the 48-team tournament, the U.S. is set to host 60, with Mexico and Canada hosting 10 matches each.

All stadiums are required to have at least 40,000 seats for group-stage matches, and a capacity of at least 80,000 is required for the opening match and the final.

FULL LIST OF CITIES SUBMITTING BIDS

CANADA (six cities)

Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium

Montreal, Quebec – Stade Olympique

Ottawa, Ontario – TD Place Stadium

Regina, Saskatchewan – Mosaic Stadium

Toronto, Ontario – BMO Field

Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

MEXICO (three cities)

Guadalajara, Jalisco – Estadio Chivas

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon – Estadio Rayados

UNITED STATES (32 cities)

Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

Birmingham, AL – Legion Field

Boston, MA (Foxborough, MA) – Gillette Stadium

Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Cincinnati, OH – Paul Brown Stadium

Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl

Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX) – AT&T Stadium

Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Jacksonville, FL – EverBank Field

Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

Las Vegas, NV – Raiders Stadium

Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA) – LA Stadium at Hollywood Park

Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA) – Rose Bowl

Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

New Orleans, LA – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ) – MetLife Stadium

Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ) – University of Phoenix Stadium

Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA) – Levi's Stadium

Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Washington, DC (Landover, MD) – FedEx Field