5 African breakout stars in the EPL

Dominic Solanke
Not everyone rejects Chelsea’s financial clout; but not everyone is Dominic Solanke. The forward refused the Champion’s contract offer in order to pursue first team opportunities elsewhere. The decision to opt for a move to Liverpool and work under Jürgen Klopp could prove to be the best one of his career so far. With the German never shying away from playing youth, the youngster is a shoo-in for the Merseyside giants. Coming off the back of an impressive FIFA U-20 World Cup – where he claimed the Golden Ball – the attacker could be set to dazzle at Anfield in the forthcoming season.
Joshua Onomah
Tottenham’s decision to let Josh Onomah leave the club on loan to Aston Villa befuddled a plethora of observers. The North London giants had knocked a couple of loan bids for the energetic midfielder earlier this summer before letting him join the Villans who would be delighted to have secured the youngster for the next year. With Jack Grealish a long term injury absentee, the versatile midfielder is guaranteed games at Villa Park and with Steve Bruce already waxing lyrical about the U-20 World Cup winner, an amazing year lays in store for the Tottenham academy graduate.
Ovie Ejaria
But for persistent injury problems, Ovie Ejaria would’ve bettered his eight appearances last season. The midfielder played a part in England’s success at the U-20 World Cup and is reportedly set to be given more first-team opportunities at Anfield. Highly rated by Jürgen Klopp, the youngster featured prominently in the Reds pre-season fixtures and with the Merseyside giants featuring in multiple competitions this season, he can expect to improve on his appearance total from last term.
Jonathan Leko
Pace, power, and an unerring ability to beat his marker at will; Jonathan Leko is the archetypal winger. Many may remember the West Brom wonderkid as the first player born in 1999 to make an appearance in the Premier League, but it’s his ability to go past his marker like they aren’t there that makes him stand out. The former European Golden boy nominee made nine appearances off the bench for the Albion last season and may be primed for even more appearances this term as Tony Pulis makes use of his raw pace in the wide areas.
Sheyi Ojo
Another Liverpool prospect of which much is expected, Sheyi Ojo could be set for a big year. The winger featured twice for the Reds last season and with a number of interested parties looking to take him on loan, the youngster – who didn’t make an appearance in pre-season – could come to the fore. With a move to Middlesbrough being mooted, the wideman could play a huge role in Boro’s fight to regain promotion at the first time of asking.