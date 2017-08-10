5 African breakout stars in the EPL

Dominic Solanke

Not everyone rejects Chelsea’s financial clout; but not everyone is Dominic Solanke. The forward refused the Champion’s contract offer in order to pursue first team opportunities elsewhere. The decision to opt for a move to Liverpool and work under Jürgen Klopp could prove to be the best one of his career so far. With the German never shying away from playing youth, the youngster is a shoo-in for the Merseyside giants. Coming off the back of an impressive FIFA U-20 World Cup – where he claimed the Golden Ball – the attacker could be set to dazzle at Anfield in the forthcoming season.

Joshua Onomah

Tottenham’s decision to let Josh Onomah leave the club on loan to Aston Villa befuddled a plethora of observers. The North London giants had knocked a couple of loan bids for the energetic midfielder earlier this summer before letting him join the Villans who would be delighted to have secured the youngster for the next year. With Jack Grealish a long term injury absentee, the versatile midfielder is guaranteed games at Villa Park and with Steve Bruce already waxing lyrical about the U-20 World Cup winner, an amazing year lays in store for the Tottenham academy graduate.

Ovie Ejaria



But for persistent injury problems, Ovie Ejaria would’ve bettered his eight appearances last season. The midfielder played a part in England’s success at the U-20 World Cup and is reportedly set to be given more first-team opportunities at Anfield. Highly rated by Jürgen Klopp, the youngster featured prominently in the Reds pre-season fixtures and with the Merseyside giants featuring in multiple competitions this season, he can expect to improve on his appearance total from last term.

