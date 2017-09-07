50,000 Chile fans set to protest against Alexis Sanchez's girlfriend amid 'fatter than normal' claims

More than 50,000 Chile fans say they are going to march on the national stadium and demand that Alexis Sanchez breaks up with his girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez.

The Arsenal forward has come in for criticism this week over his performances for the national team this week, with a former coach claiming the player looked “fatter than normal”.

And in a bid to get their star man back to his best ahead of next summer’s World Cup, supporters say they will protest on the streets of Santiago and call for his return to bachelorhood.

A Facebook page organising the event has 55,000 members, with a further 13,000 who say they are “interested” in attending.

“March for Alexis Sanchez to break up with Mayte Rodriguez and return to his best for the World Cup in Russia 2018,” the page reads.

This is not the first Sanchez-related protest Chile fans have pledged to attend.

More than 14,000 signed up for a march at the Emirates Stadium earlier this year demanding that the 28-year-old left Arsenal.

Only five turned up.