Aaron Mooy scores historic winner for Huddersfield Town

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy put in a man-of-the-match display as Huddersfield Town continued their dream start to Premier League life with a 1-0 win against Newcastle United at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

Mooy struck the only goal of the game in the second half, with the Terriers backing up their 3-0 opening weekend thrashing of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park by securing their first home victory against Rafa Benitez's men.

The Australian controlled the midfield throughout the 90 minutes, making more passes than any Newcastle player, but made his most vital contribution five minutes after half-time, curling a brilliant strike past Rob Elliot from the edge of the area after a one-two with Elias Kachunga.

Spanish striker Ayoze Perez had the Magpies best chance to equalise mid-way through the second half, blazing over the bar with a volley from the six-yard box.

Huddersfield jump to second in the Premier League standings with their perfect start to the season only bettered by Manchester United's superior goal difference.