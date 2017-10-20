Aaron Rodgers posts 'comeback starts now' photo after surgery

Aaron Rodgers underwent surgery on Thursday to repair the collarbone he broke last Sunday.

Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his comeback starts now after he underwent surgery to repair a broken collarbone on Thursday.

Rodgers was injured on Green Bay's second possession of last Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

He was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and driven into the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium as he threw a pass to tight end Martellus Bennett.

The procedure could keep him out for the season. The Packers have not yet placed Rodgers on injured reserve, hoping he could return by the end of the campaign.

Rodgers posted a photo from after the operation on Instagram, adding in the caption that the surgery went well while thanking fans for their support.

He closed the caption with the hashtags #comebackstartsnow and #riseagain.

Backup Brett Hundley, in his third year from UCLA, will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.