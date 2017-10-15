Aaron Rodgers suffers broken collarbone, could be out for season

Aaron Rodgers' season could be over after the Green Bay Packers confirmed the star quarterback broke his collarbone on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers have confirmed quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the rest of the NFL season after breaking his collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings.

In the opening quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, Rodgers threw a second-down pass that was dropped by tight end Martellus Bennett, and was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr as he threw.

Barr drove Rodgers into the turf onto his right shoulder in what was a legal hit, and the QB was carted away to the locker room.

The Packers initially tweeted to say Rodgers was rated as "questionable" to return against the Vikings and during the third quarter they posted an update.

"QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. There's a chance he could miss the rest of the season," it read.

Back-up Brett Hundley came in for Rodgers and is now faced with the daunting task of filling the void left by arguably the league's best QB.

The Packers, beaten in the NFC Championship game last season by the Atlanta Falcons, came into Sunday's meeting with the Vikings with a 4-1 record after Rodgers inspired them to a last-gasp game-winning drive to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 last time out.