Aaron Samuel benched as CSKA Moscow suffer Champions League defeat

The Nigeria international was left on the bench for the entire duration of the clash as his side were beaten

Aaron Samuel played no part as CSKA Moscow succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat to Basel in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter.

Taulant Xhaka got the curtain raiser in the 29th minute after he finished off a solo run with a piledriver from the edge of the Red-Blues area.

And on the stroke of full time, Xhaka turned provider as his flick found Dimitri Oberlin in the box who smashed past Igor Akinfeev to help the visitors cart away with maximum points.

Samuel was not afforded the chance to add to his 67 minutes - in their 2-1 win over Benefica - of Champions League game time as Viktor Goncharenko’s men suffered their second loss of the competition.

They are placed third in the Group A standings with three points from three games.