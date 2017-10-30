Aaron Smith gearing up for crunch tie when New Zealand finally face England next year
England will feature on the long-distance radar of the All Blacks as they begin their European tour, with Eddie Jones’s side due to face the back-to-back world champions in November 2018.
Jones revealed at the weekend that he had compiled a dossier on New Zealand’s strengths and weaknesses based on testimony from the 15 England players who played a part in the drawn Lions series in the summer. All Black scrum-half Aaron Smith believes the competitiveness of that tour has helped stir the juices for this end-of-year trip with New Zealand facing two of the home unions, Scotland and Wales.
Smith, a pivotal figure for the All Blacks and one of the most experienced in their ranks in the absence of seven front-line players left at home due to injury or the need for rest, is looking forward to the five games on this trip, starting with the Barbarians at Twickenham on Saturday, but is aware, too, that the meeting with Jones’s England next year will be pivotal. Certainly, it will determine how useful Jones’s first-hand intelligence actually is.
“If I’m still around when the match happens, then we’ll see if the dossier works,” said Smith. “Looks like he [Jones] is trying to get a reaction. I’ve just read the book of George Gregan [former Wallaby scrum-half under Jones] and Jones is like our coaches in being meticulous. If I’m able to be part of that game next year, it will be awesome. We all learnt a lot from the Lions tour. They play a brand of rugby up here that is very tough, very abrasive with very good defence. That makes the next four weeks a very big challenge and we can’t wait.”
New Zealand have never lost two games in an international season since Steve Hansen took over in 2012 and, following their 23-18 defeat by Australia in Brisbane 10 days ago, the preparations for this tour have taken on an extra edge.
“We want to rectify what happened in Brisbane,” said Smith. “We had a hard review into the match and, although we didn’t have to zip up our bullet-proof vests for it, it was still a pretty honest session with plenty of work-ons for us. Every time you pull on a black jersey you want to respect it and prepare accordingly. That is true of this game against the Barbarians. They will be throwing plenty of things at us.”
That includes a former All Black colleague of Smith’s, high-scoring wing Julian ‘The Bus’ Savea, whose barnstorming running earned him his nickname as he touched down for 46 tries in 54 Tests. Savea, though, has fallen out of favour with the All Blacks but will be primed to do some damage at Twickenham.
“Jeez, The Bus is coming our way,” said Smith. “Guys like him are a nightmare. I’ve been on the back end of Julian. All you can do is go hard and low in his spokes and hope he falls over.”
New Zealand will play the third Bledisloe Cup game against Australia next year in Tokyo as part of their World Cup acclimatisation preparation. The All Blacks are also due to face Japan in Tokyo.