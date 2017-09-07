Abbani assures Gombe United will play for pride against Wikki Tourists

The Savannah Scorpions’ attacker has dispelled any rumour of a substandard showing against the Bauchi Elephant on Saturday in Gombe

Gombe United eye victory in their final game in the Nigeria Professional Football League against Wikki Tourists, according to striker Sani Abbani.

The Savannah Scorpions confirmed their return to the lower league last weekend after they were pummeled 3-0 by Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

And with their visitors heading into the tie in a precarious position, Abbani says they will be playing for pride before they exit the Nigerian topflight.

“We know we can’t do anything again regarding our campaign in the premier league. We tried right from the start of the season to ensure that we stay in the topflight but it was not to be. What we have control over is the next home game against Wikki. We want to end the season with a win and whatever they are going through won’t be of concern to us,” Abbani told Goal.

“I will like to add to my goals tally against Wikki and likewise my other colleagues too. We are determined to beat Wikki with all we have got because we want to win for our fans and let them know that we shall bounce back next season.

“There are so many reasons that led to our relegation but in all honesty, the players, technical crew and the management tried their best. We are going down with our heads up knowing that we have every chance to stage a comeback next season,” he concluded.

Gombe United will end the season in 19th spot and are currently on 43 points from 37 games.