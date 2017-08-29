Abdu Maikaba hails Akwa United’s squad depth

The Promise Keepers’ coach has stated that their squad strength helped them to cope with despite departures of some key players.

Akwa United’s head coach, Abdu Maikaba has pointed out that the Promise Keepers were able to cope seamlessly despite the departure of Alhassan Ibrahim and Moses Ebiye to overseas clubs because they never built their team around any player.

Maikaba disclosed both players’ departures for Austria Vienna and Lillestrom (Norway) with that of Harmony Ikande who returned back to Israel earlier before the two created vacuum in the squad but that their ouster has given opportunities to fringe players to have their chance.

“I want to state that I didn’t build my team around any player and the movement of the two players will allow me opportunity to field other players that have not had their chance,” Maikaba told Goal.

“Gabriel Okechukwu has scored two goals in our last three games and this is a player that has not tasted action that much this season while Musa Newman despite playing with pains is now more consistent. We have other players that are ready to step in if those in the first team are not available.

“There was a time we had four of players in the CHAN Eagles and these ones missed about three of our matches. The players that replaced them gave a good account of themselves and this has increased the battle for shirts,” he concluded.

Akwa United are third on the league table with 57 points from 36 games.