Aberdeen 0 Celtic 3: Moussa Dembele scores twice to dampen Dons' hopes of topping the table

As the Scottish Premiership title campaign edged past the quarter-way mark, Celtic produced a football masterclass to knock the heart out of Aberdeen, who were level on points with the defending champions at the start of the evening.

To add to the pain felt by the home side, their status as unbeaten challengers had attracted a capacity crowd to Pittodrie, where an unseasonably mild evening by the edge of the North Sea added to the sense that an exceptional event might be at hand.

Instead, with the chill efficiency of a Mafia hitman, Celtic dispatched the Dons with a double from Moussa Dembele and a delightful finish by Kieran Tierney, the best player on show.

Celtic's Tierney was the stand out player of the night Credit: PA

This was Celtic’s third match in as many competitions, amounting to a definition of the need to use squad resources. Rodgers duly sprinkled the starting line-up with a seasoning of changes from the side which took care of Hibernian in the Betfred Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday, with James Forrest replacing Patrick Roberts, Tom Rogic coming in for Scott Sinclair and Dembele leading the attack in place of Leigh Griffiths.