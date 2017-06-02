Abia Warrior aim Katsina invasion - Adebayo

The defender stated their preparedness to upstage Baldwin Bazauye's charges at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium this weekend

Abia Warriors' Abiodun Adebayo says that he and his teammates are determined to grab a win over Katsina United on Sunday.

The Ucendu Babes make the trip to the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium to do battle with Baldwin Bazuaye's men.

And the defender believes they can cause an upset at the home of the Chanji Boys.

"Katsina United are hard to beat at home but there exist no fear. If you show fear before going to the battlefield, then the end point might be suicidal," Adebayo told Goal.

"We are a competitive side and that gives us the confidence to upset them. This is our chance to pick points on the road, therefore the game will be very special.

"They deserve our respect, but we go to Katsina without fear and with a lot of confidence. Many will be shocked with the outcome of the match and we are prepared to make it swing in our favour," he concluded.