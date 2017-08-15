Abia Warriors' Adetunji undergoes successful arm surgery

The chairman of the Warriors is of the view that they underachieved in the ongoing season and wants the players to brace up.

Abia Warriors forward Sunday Adetunji has undergone surgery on his fractured left arm and the club has confirmed the operation was successful.

Despite scoring a brace in his side 4-2 away win over Lobi Stars, the former Shooting Stars striker fractured his arm at the Aper Aku Stadium.

The Super Eagles invitee received treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi before he was transferred to Medical Centre, Umuahia.

Speaking on the player's health status, doctor Enyinnaya Anozie said, "It was an open reduction internal fixation surgery to join both ends of the broken bones and hold them in place and I’m very happy it was very successful."