Abia Warriors' Zaki focused on delivering on the pitch

The Ocendo Babes forward insists his side is focused on getting the job on the field rather than engage in pre-match media talk

Godwin Zaki claims Abia Warriors want to get the job done on the field of play rather than talk tough to media ahead of their matches.

The Umuahia based side started the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season with a win away at Enugu Rangers and the forward has stated that the his team will do same when they visit Wikki Tourist this weekend.

"We don't want to do a lot of talking in the media, instead we want to get the job done in the pitch," Zaki told Goal.

"As we prepare for the resumption of the league this weekend, we hope to do what we did at Enugu when the season kicked off. We defeated Enugu Rangers in their home ground and by the grace of God we shall do same to Wikki Tourist."

With regards to his personal target going into the second round of the league, Zaki disclosed that he'd keep it to himself.

"I've got my personal target which I'd prefer to keep to myself and only focus on meeting it. It will spur me on and I know I'll achieve greatness by the end of the season," he added.

"But I'll like to say this to the fans; if God will have it has planned they will see more of me and the entire team respectively do some amazing things and get more positive results."