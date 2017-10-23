Abia Warriors’ Sunday Adetunji unsure of return date

The Warriors’ forward says he is making speedy recovery from the arm injury he copped last season but not yet aware of his return date

Abia Warriors striker Sunday Adetunji is unsure about when he will return to football after suffering a nasty arm injury with few games to the end of last season.

Adetunji was in imperious form when he landed awkwardly on his arm in the process of scoring his second goal in the Warriors' 4-2 away win against Lobi Stars.

And having undergone a successful surgery, the forward, despite being upbeat about his return to football in the 2017-18 season, says the doctor is yet to inform him about his return date.

“I will say I am progressing because I can use the arm to lift light something for now. I can help myself with few things unlike before when I depended on people for things. It has been a tough road to recovery for me. I am grateful that I am alive to tell the story,” Adetunji told Goal.

“I am certain I will still play this season but I don’t know when that will be. I will be seeing the doctor on Monday for him to examine the extent of the recovery. The doctor told me he is the only one that can tell me the time to return to training.

“He said he will tell me that as soon as he is certified that the injury has properly healed.

“The management of Abia Warriors has been very supportive. The club has taken good care of me. I will say I am indebted to them. I will come back strongly to repay the club for standing by me in my times of need."

Adetunji bagged 14 goals in the topflight last season to emerge Abia Warriors’ top scorer and also broke the record set by Chisom Chikatara as the club’s all time highest scorer in a season. The Wydad Casablanca marksman scored 12 goals three seasons ago but the former Shooting Stars striker went two strikes better.