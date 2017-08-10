Abia Warriors suspend Godwin Zaki indefinitely

The Uchendu Warriors has sanctioned the player for his unruly behaviour

Abia Warriors have suspended Godwin Zaki indefinitely professional misconduct and he will miss the remainder of the season.

The forward will be facing the heavy disciplinary sanctions few days after the Abdullahi Biffo's men secured their first away of the season in 4-2 win over Lobi Stars.

In a statement, the club expressed disappointment in the unruly behaviour of the forward and warns his rest mates against such misconduct.

"The management of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuuahia has announced the indefinite suspension of one of its players, Godwin Zaki for acts of indiscipline and professional misconduct," the club statement reads.

"The letter announcing the indefinite suspension of the player and signed by the club secretary, Mr. Oliver Ndife directed the striker to vacate the club’s camp immediately and submit any of the club’s property in his possession to the Camp Commandants before leaving.

"Management, therefore, warned all players and officials to always follow the right channel to table any grievances or be ready to face the music," it concluded.