Abia Warriors unveil Raphael Everton as coach

The Brazilian has been handed a two-year deal to replace erstwhile gaffer Abdullahi Biffo at the Umuahia Township Stadium

Raphael Everton has been unveiled as the new coach of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Abia Warriors.

The Brazilian, who previously led FC IfeanyiUbah to win their first major title - Federation Cup in 2016, was handed a two-year contract at the Warriors.

Abia warriors new coach Rafael Everton formal Unveiling at the Umuahia township Stadium #NPFL pic.twitter.com/Cji1shdogF — Abia Warriors FC (@AbiaWarriors) October 24, 2017

Everton replaced Abdullahi Biffo, whose one-year contract expired after he helped the Umuahia outfit retain their Nigeria topflight status.

Following his appointment, the former Anambra Warriors gaffer will be assisted by former Enugu Rangers player Temple Munoeke, Patrick Ngwaogu, and Igwe Maduduike.