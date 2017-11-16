Abiodun Obafemi: Nigeria no longer underdogs

The 1996 Olympic gold winner believes the Super Eagles won't be considered pushovers ahead of the World Cup after comeback win over La Albiceleste

Abiodun Obafemi says Nigeria's Tuesday 4-2 humbling of Argentina will raise the nation's pedigree ahead of the Fifa 2018 World Cup.

La Albiceleste raced to a 2-0 first-half lead but Alex Iwobi brace plus Brain Idowu and Kelechi Ihenancho's strikes gave Gernot Rohr's men a comeback friendly win in Krasnodar.

And the ex-international, who admits shock in the six-goal thriller win, applauded the Super Eagles' spirited showing and great determination put on display against Jorge Sampaoli's squad.

"It is quite an unbelievable result for me. Honestly, I didn't see it coming. The players clearly played with all determination and strong character to win the match," Obafemi told Goal.

"I must say, all the players were outstanding against Argentina. From the captain John Mikel Obi to Iwobi, Ihenancho, Ndidi and our new boys Idowu and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho - they were at their best. Iwobi, for me, has always shown potentials and he's certainly a world-class player. I believe his best is yet to come and will be a star to watch next year in Russia.

"The victory was clearly a team success and the coach made a lot of difference with his substitutions. Nobody saw the comeback coming after we were two goals down. Beating a big football nation like Argentina is a big statement and will put us in the eye of the World ahead of the World Cup.

"We are getting better as a team and look to have great potentials to make a difference at the international level again. It will remain a talking point for weeks and months to come, even before the World Cup, however, we must not relent.

"This also shows, we can achieve anything if we put up out very best and stay strong through the match no matter the size of the opponent we are playing.

"I believe the team can go places and even surpass the previous records of African teams but we must work hard and not get carried away. With the victory, we won’t be seen as underdogs going to the World Cup, we start getting prepared for us with some fears in their minds."