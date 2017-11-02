Abraham, Gomez, Loftus-Cheek get England call-ups

England manager Gareth Southgate has given three uncapped players a chance to impress in the November international matches.

Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been called up to the England squad for November's friendly matches against Germany and Brazil.

Striker Abraham, on loan at Swansea City from Chelsea, has been in good form for Paul Clement's side and has been rewarded with his first senior call-up.

The former England youth international was eligible to play for Nigeria but denied he had decided to switch allegiance from the Three Lions back in September.

Loftus-Cheek of Crystal Palace and Liverpool full-back Gomez have also earned their first places in Gareth Southgate's set-up.

The remainder of the squad will be confirmed at 1400GMT.

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was tipped to make his return to international football by manager Arsene Wenger but is predicted to have again been overlooked.

Tottenham's Harry Winks is thought to have kept his place in the squad after some fine displays, including in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Champions League holders Real Madrid.

England host Germany on November 10 before taking on Brazil four days later.