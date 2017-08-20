ABS' Boje eyes win over Plateau United

The Saraki Boys are in for a huge fight for topflight survival and the captain is eager to help his side claim victory over the topflight leaders

ABS goalkeeper, Abdullahi Boje assures that his side are aiming nothing short of victory against Plateau United on Sunday.

The Saraki Boys are in danger of relegating from the Nigeria Professional Football League, thus, needing a win over the Peace Boys to step up their survival bid.

And the team's captain believes they have the quality and are well-motivated to subdue the league leaders at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

"We have trained hard and are fully prepared for Plateau United," Boje told Goal.

"This is a big test for us as we continue to fight against relegation. It will not be an easy match for us but we will do everything to win. We really want to stay up.

"We are very motivated with our [Federation Cup] win over Enyimba. It is an important victory for us and will give us huge confidence to face them.

"I believe we have what it takes to get victory against Plateau and will come out very strong on Sunday and play for our fans," he concluded.