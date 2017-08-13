ABS's Makinwa targets Enyimba win in Calabar

The Saraki Boys are without defeat in three games and their gaffer is confident they can maintain their momentum against on their hosts' ground

ABS coach, Henry Makinwa reveals his side's aim of securing all the three points against Enyimba at the U.J Esuene Stadium on Sunday.

The Ilorin team managed to avoid defeat in three previous games, in a bid to fight off relegation.

And they are hoping to extend that run in Calabar.

"The focus is to win all games because we are at a crucial stage of the season," Makinwa told Goal .

"Though every team looks ready, we cannot bargain for a draw at this period either at home or away.

"There is a kind of watch at all the stadia with the LMC and the NFF working to prevent any type of shades at match venues. So basically, better teams will win.

"Even attending the pre-match meetings to see things are done well. We hope to pick up three points in every game we play starting against Enyimba," he concluded.