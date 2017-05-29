ABS FC announce five-year kit deal with Puma

The Saraki Boys have signed a pact with the German sportswear company to supply their kits

Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC have announced that Puma will become their new kit supplier after sealing a five-year partnership.

The Ilorin based outfit has been donning kit produced by local kit manufacturer, Owu sportswear before reaching a new kit deal with the German giants kit company.

Chairman of the club, Seni Saraki said: "It is the first of its kind partnership that represents the biggest football Kit sponsorship in the history of the Nigerian Football league and will see ABS FC and PUMA working together to expand the profile of Nigerian football over the course of this partnership.

"As part of their commitment to grow and develop sports in Nigeria, PUMA the Global Sports Lifestyle Brand, through their official Franchisee in Nigeria, Persianas Retail Ltd, will be partnering with ABSFC, to kit and sponsor the team for a period of five years.

"The partnership with PUMA aligns with the club's vision for where the club is right now, and where they will be in the future. PUMA is known for delivering top level results whilst being innovative, and this is what ABS Ilorin symbolises," he concluded.

The kit deal unveiling ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Palms Mall, Ilorin on Thursday, June 1 with Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick and League Management Company’s chairman Shehu Dikko expected as special guests.

The club will become the first ever Nigeria topflight outfit to join Puma's portfolio of club kit sponsorship.