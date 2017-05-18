ABS FC players urged to brace up

The Saraki Boys have been advised to show the stuff they are made of by putting up a good show in the second stanza

Alloy Chukwuemeka has urged Abubakar Bukola Saraki players to prove their worth as top players when the Nigerian topflight restarts on Sunday.

After a poor run in the first round to place 12th on the log with 25 points, the Saraki Boys will resume the second round against El Kanemi Warriors in Ilorin.

He promised that the management will do everything to motivate the players to put up a good show.

"Let me tell you the truth, the second round of the league is always tough and we must give our all," Chukwuemeka said in a statement.

"You must be ready for the challenges, we are sure we will record the smooth execution of the final round of the league.

"This means you can go anywhere and win. Do your best because your performance is what we are going to use if you will remain with us next season.

"At the management level, we will do all we can to make you comfortable I know we are not a big spending club but we will not deny you your entitlements.

"Make my getting money from my boss easy for me by performing very well week in, week out.

"You guys are good, if I answered all the calls of clubs that requested for many of you during the transfer window, I will not have players again.

"This is a sign that you guys are very good, so let Nigerians see we can compete with the big boys."